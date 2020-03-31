All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 420 LIBERTY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
420 LIBERTY CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 LIBERTY CT

420 Liberty Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Liberty Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 Finished levels in this updated townhouse! Wide plank laminate flooring throughout main and upper level. Lots of natural light in the large kitchen offering granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door off eating area leads to the fenced in back yard with patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Updated full bathroom. Lower level with family room and Bedroom 4 with exit to yard. All appliances convey. Available immediately! Online application. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/420-Liberty-Court-Edgewood-MD-21040-265651299

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 LIBERTY CT have any available units?
420 LIBERTY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 420 LIBERTY CT have?
Some of 420 LIBERTY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 LIBERTY CT currently offering any rent specials?
420 LIBERTY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 LIBERTY CT pet-friendly?
No, 420 LIBERTY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT offer parking?
Yes, 420 LIBERTY CT offers parking.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 LIBERTY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT have a pool?
No, 420 LIBERTY CT does not have a pool.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT have accessible units?
No, 420 LIBERTY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 LIBERTY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 LIBERTY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 LIBERTY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College