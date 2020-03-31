420 LIBERTY CT

3 Finished levels in this updated townhouse! Wide plank laminate flooring throughout main and upper level. Lots of natural light in the large kitchen offering granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass door off eating area leads to the fenced in back yard with patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Updated full bathroom. Lower level with family room and Bedroom 4 with exit to yard. All appliances convey. Available immediately! Online application. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/420-Liberty-Court-Edgewood-MD-21040-265651299
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
