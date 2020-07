Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Single Family Home in Edgewood, MD - Property offers a Large eat in kitchen, Large living room / Dining room combo, Master suite with walk in closet and lovely master bath, Cathedral ceilings, Large deck that backs to a wooded view, finished basement with lots of extra storage. One car garage and much much more. This is a must see!! Close to shopping, dining, 95 and much more



(RLNE3458431)