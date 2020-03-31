3 Bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath single family home in Edgewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath single family home in Edgewood! Very nice large home with partially finished basement. Large deck on the back and shed in the yard. Fenced in rear yard Pets are Case by Case with additional pet deposit.
(RLNE1864050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 Hanson Road have any available units?
2421 Hanson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 2421 Hanson Road have?
Some of 2421 Hanson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Hanson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Hanson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Hanson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Hanson Road offer parking?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have a pool?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have accessible units?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have units with air conditioning.