Edgewood, MD
2421 Hanson Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2421 Hanson Road

2421 Hanson Road · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Hanson Road, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath single family home in Edgewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 full and 2 half bath single family home in Edgewood! Very nice large home with partially finished basement. Large deck on the back and shed in the yard. Fenced in rear yard Pets are Case by Case with additional pet deposit.

(RLNE1864050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Hanson Road have any available units?
2421 Hanson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 2421 Hanson Road have?
Some of 2421 Hanson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Hanson Road currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Hanson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Hanson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Hanson Road offer parking?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have a pool?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have accessible units?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Hanson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Hanson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Hanson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
