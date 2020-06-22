All apartments in Edgewood
1890 Grempler Way

1890 Grempler Way · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Grempler Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1890 Grempler Way Available 02/01/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Edgewood - 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Edgewood with fully fenced backyard and full sized washer and dryer. Spacious rooms and neutral colors throughout with a 1st-floor powder room. Conveniently located to Edgewater Village Park and MD Rt. 40.

Sorry, no pets.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904-315-7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2724355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Grempler Way have any available units?
1890 Grempler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1890 Grempler Way currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Grempler Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Grempler Way pet-friendly?
No, 1890 Grempler Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1890 Grempler Way offer parking?
No, 1890 Grempler Way does not offer parking.
Does 1890 Grempler Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1890 Grempler Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Grempler Way have a pool?
No, 1890 Grempler Way does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Grempler Way have accessible units?
No, 1890 Grempler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Grempler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 Grempler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Grempler Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Grempler Way does not have units with air conditioning.
