1890 Grempler Way Available 02/01/19 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Edgewood - 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Edgewood with fully fenced backyard and full sized washer and dryer. Spacious rooms and neutral colors throughout with a 1st-floor powder room. Conveniently located to Edgewater Village Park and MD Rt. 40.



Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904-315-7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



