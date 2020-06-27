1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exception 3 BR townhome. New flooring through out. New appliances and professionally painted . New carpet and curtains in bedrooms. New vanity and floor in bath. Large unfinished lower level with new washer and dryer and utility sink. Central air. Seller pays all HOA fees. No Pets or Smoking. Contractor is finishing up with installation of bifold doors and trim. Great townhome and location