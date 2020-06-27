Exception 3 BR townhome. New flooring through out. New appliances and professionally painted . New carpet and curtains in bedrooms. New vanity and floor in bath. Large unfinished lower level with new washer and dryer and utility sink. Central air. Seller pays all HOA fees. No Pets or Smoking. Contractor is finishing up with installation of bifold doors and trim. Great townhome and location
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have any available units?
1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have?
Some of 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT currently offering any rent specials?
1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.