All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, MD
/
1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT

1516 Saint Christopher Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Saint Christopher Court, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Exception 3 BR townhome. New flooring through out. New appliances and professionally painted . New carpet and curtains in bedrooms. New vanity and floor in bath. Large unfinished lower level with new washer and dryer and utility sink. Central air. Seller pays all HOA fees. No Pets or Smoking. Contractor is finishing up with installation of bifold doors and trim. Great townhome and location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have any available units?
1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have?
Some of 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT currently offering any rent specials?
1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT pet-friendly?
No, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT offer parking?
Yes, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT offers parking.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have a pool?
No, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT does not have a pool.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have accessible units?
No, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1516 SAINT CHRISTOPHER CT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr
Edgewood, MD 21040
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct
Edgewood, MD 21040
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St
Edgewood, MD 21040

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with BalconyEdgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Edgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MD
Maryland City, MDArnold, MDBear, DEWhite Marsh, MDBeltsville, MDElkton, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Anne Arundel Community College