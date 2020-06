Amenities

Beautiful and Spacious Brick front en unit townhome in Stoneleigh Square with beautiful laminate wood flooring on main level and upper level, updated table space kitchen with stainless steel appliance and sliding glass doors that leads to the fenced back yard, spacious family room on the lower level with wood burning fireplace on lower level in addition to a custom large walk in closet. Close to APG and I-95, Available immediately, No Pets.