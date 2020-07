Amenities

Come see this freshly painted 2 bedroom unit in Edgewood. First level boasts new living room flooring and large kitchen with slider to rear deck. 2nd level has 2 spacious rooms. Master bedroom has large closet and vanity area with private door to bath. Basement has a corner fireplace with walkout level to fenced yard. Must use management companies application. Schedule your appointment now for viewing.