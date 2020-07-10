All apartments in Edgewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1302 Harford Square Dr

1302 Harford Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Harford Square Drive, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 full and 1 half bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light coming through. New carpeting and fresh paint. Large kitchen/ dining room combo with appliances including: electric stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. half bath off the kitchen with laundry hook ups. The second floor has a master bedroom with full bath . 2 great bedrooms and a large full bath as well. All rooms are large and roomy with new carpet. The basement has a finished family room and separate room that can be used as an office. Sliders lead to a fenced in back yard. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have any available units?
1302 Harford Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
What amenities does 1302 Harford Square Dr have?
Some of 1302 Harford Square Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Harford Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Harford Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Harford Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Harford Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1302 Harford Square Dr offers parking.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Harford Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have a pool?
No, 1302 Harford Square Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 1302 Harford Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 Harford Square Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 Harford Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 Harford Square Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

