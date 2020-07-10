1302 Harford Square Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bed, 2 full and 1 half bath Townhouse. Great living room with lots of light coming through. New carpeting and fresh paint. Large kitchen/ dining room combo with appliances including: electric stove,refrigerator and dishwasher. half bath off the kitchen with laundry hook ups. The second floor has a master bedroom with full bath . 2 great bedrooms and a large full bath as well. All rooms are large and roomy with new carpet. The basement has a finished family room and separate room that can be used as an office. Sliders lead to a fenced in back yard. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.