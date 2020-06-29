All apartments in East Riverdale
6024 67TH PLACE

6024 67th Place
Location

6024 67th Place, East Riverdale, MD 20737

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom single-family house located in East Riverdale, Maryland. Newly renovated with new carpet throughout all bedrooms. This home offers a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, cozy and comfy with brick and finished interiors. A large living room with French doors provides direct access to the deck and large private backyard. First-floor master bedroom with 4 additional bedrooms on the second floor with 1/2 bathroom. Open Floor plan living room, dining room family room, and newly renovated kitchen. This beautiful home is less than a five-minute drive to access BWI Parkway, 495 North/South Amtrak and the New Carrollton Metro Station. A direct stop on the currently constructed future Maryland Purple Line with a 2-3 minute walk to bus line. An added feature is nearby shopping for groceries, clothes and household items. Quickly accessible to Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 67TH PLACE have any available units?
6024 67TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Riverdale, MD.
What amenities does 6024 67TH PLACE have?
Some of 6024 67TH PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 67TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6024 67TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 67TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Riverdale.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE offer parking?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 67TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6024 67TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

