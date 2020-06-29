6024 67TH PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom single-family house located in East Riverdale, Maryland. Newly renovated with new carpet throughout all bedrooms. This home offers a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, cozy and comfy with brick and finished interiors. A large living room with French doors provides direct access to the deck and large private backyard. First-floor master bedroom with 4 additional bedrooms on the second floor with 1/2 bathroom. Open Floor plan living room, dining room family room, and newly renovated kitchen. This beautiful home is less than a five-minute drive to access BWI Parkway, 495 North/South Amtrak and the New Carrollton Metro Station. A direct stop on the currently constructed future Maryland Purple Line with a 2-3 minute walk to bus line. An added feature is nearby shopping for groceries, clothes and household items. Quickly accessible to Washington DC.