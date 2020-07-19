875 Jaydee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath house newly renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, fenced in front yard, backyard, finished basement, washer/dryer hook-ups and more. Vouchers and pets are welcome.



D&S Realty Services, LLC/U-Haul/Credit Busters/Sabrina Tag & Title Services and more

17 Main Street, Suite #1, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Open 7 days a week 9am-7pm please call and make appointment

Office phone: (443) 273-3942 fax# (443) 381-1424 email address is dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com



When coming to fill out a application please bring the following:

-bring 6 pay stubs (preferred) or 3

-photo id and social security card

-award letter (only if you receive tca or ssi, etc)

-application fee $40 per adult 18 years and older

-NO CASH ACCEPTED ONLY DEBIT/CREDIT CARD, MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK ONLY Accepts Section 8.



