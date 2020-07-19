All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

875 Jaydee Ave

875 Jaydee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

875 Jaydee Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath house newly renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, fenced in front yard, backyard, finished basement, washer/dryer hook-ups and more. Vouchers and pets are welcome.

D&S Realty Services, LLC/U-Haul/Credit Busters/Sabrina Tag & Title Services and more
17 Main Street, Suite #1, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Open 7 days a week 9am-7pm please call and make appointment
Office phone: (443) 273-3942 fax# (443) 381-1424 email address is dandsrealtyservicesllc@gmail.com

When coming to fill out a application please bring the following:
-bring 6 pay stubs (preferred) or 3
-photo id and social security card
-award letter (only if you receive tca or ssi, etc)
-application fee $40 per adult 18 years and older
-NO CASH ACCEPTED ONLY DEBIT/CREDIT CARD, MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK ONLY Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5082687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Jaydee Ave have any available units?
875 Jaydee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 Jaydee Ave have?
Some of 875 Jaydee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 Jaydee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
875 Jaydee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Jaydee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 875 Jaydee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 875 Jaydee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 875 Jaydee Ave offers parking.
Does 875 Jaydee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Jaydee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Jaydee Ave have a pool?
No, 875 Jaydee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 875 Jaydee Ave have accessible units?
No, 875 Jaydee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Jaydee Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Jaydee Ave has units with dishwashers.
