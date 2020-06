Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN DUNDALK. OWNER LOOKING FOR A WELL QUALIFIED TENANT. THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED & HAS NEW CARPET & FLOORING. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ FAMILY ROOM, HALF BATH AND STORAGE/LAUNDRY AREA. THREE BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH ON UPPER LEVEL. HOME HAS ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH. OFF-STREET PARKING BEHIND THE HOUSE.