Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

8407 Kavanagh Road

8407 Kavanagh Road · No Longer Available
Location

8407 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This adorable 2/2 in Dundalk offers covered front porch and fenced in yard outside and 2000 square feet of living space inside. Walk in to cheerful pale yellow walls and honey toned hardwood floors. Kitchen has wood toned flooring, stainless sink and nearby a small dining room for convenience. Two full bathrooms offer gorgeous tile and nice vanities. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs. Finished basement is 1100 SF alone! Lots of recreational parks close by and only a few blocks from the water. Very accessible to 695 for easy commuting. For showings, call Tony at 443-531-9954.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have any available units?
8407 Kavanagh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 8407 Kavanagh Road currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Kavanagh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Kavanagh Road pet-friendly?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road offer parking?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not offer parking.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have a pool?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not have a pool.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have accessible units?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Kavanagh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Kavanagh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
