8407 Kavanagh Road

This adorable 2/2 in Dundalk offers covered front porch and fenced in yard outside and 2000 square feet of living space inside. Walk in to cheerful pale yellow walls and honey toned hardwood floors. Kitchen has wood toned flooring, stainless sink and nearby a small dining room for convenience. Two full bathrooms offer gorgeous tile and nice vanities. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs. Finished basement is 1100 SF alone! Lots of recreational parks close by and only a few blocks from the water. Very accessible to 695 for easy commuting. For showings, call Tony at 443-531-9954.