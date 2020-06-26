839 Mildred Ave

Amenities
839 Mildred Avenue - Property Id: 127919
Vouchers welcome. 1 car brick detached garage in rear with additional off street parking in rear as well. Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with updated kitchen, finished basement, washer/dryer central air, wood floors, 1 full bath and 2 half baths (a bathroom on every level) with nearly 1600 sq. ft of living space. Pictures coming soon once new appliances installed! PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127919
