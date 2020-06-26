All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

839 Mildred Ave

839 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

839 Mildred Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
839 Mildred Avenue - Property Id: 127919

Vouchers welcome. 1 car brick detached garage in rear with additional off street parking in rear as well. Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with updated kitchen, finished basement, washer/dryer central air, wood floors, 1 full bath and 2 half baths (a bathroom on every level) with nearly 1600 sq. ft of living space. Pictures coming soon once new appliances installed! PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127919
Property Id 127919

(RLNE4942753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Mildred Ave have any available units?
839 Mildred Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Mildred Ave have?
Some of 839 Mildred Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Mildred Ave currently offering any rent specials?
839 Mildred Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Mildred Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Mildred Ave is pet friendly.
Does 839 Mildred Ave offer parking?
Yes, 839 Mildred Ave offers parking.
Does 839 Mildred Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Mildred Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Mildred Ave have a pool?
No, 839 Mildred Ave does not have a pool.
Does 839 Mildred Ave have accessible units?
No, 839 Mildred Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Mildred Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Mildred Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
