8223 N Boundary Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 11, 2019



View this wonderful home located in Dundalk, MD. Fully renovated and comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system! Also features, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms and has a 2 car garage! Call us now to set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****