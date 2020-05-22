All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8223 N Boundary Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8223 N Boundary Rd
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

8223 N Boundary Rd

8223 North Boundary Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8223 North Boundary Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is currently under renovation and will be ready by June 11, 2019

View this wonderful home located in Dundalk, MD. Fully renovated and comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, brand new HVAC system! Also features, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms and has a 2 car garage! Call us now to set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

***PHOTOS ARE OF OTHER CR PROPERTY****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 N Boundary Rd have any available units?
8223 N Boundary Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8223 N Boundary Rd have?
Some of 8223 N Boundary Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 N Boundary Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8223 N Boundary Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 N Boundary Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8223 N Boundary Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8223 N Boundary Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8223 N Boundary Rd offers parking.
Does 8223 N Boundary Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 N Boundary Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 N Boundary Rd have a pool?
No, 8223 N Boundary Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8223 N Boundary Rd have accessible units?
No, 8223 N Boundary Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 N Boundary Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8223 N Boundary Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College