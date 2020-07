Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this beautiful home located at Dundalk, MD and is move in ready!



Gorgeous flooring, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen equipped with major appliances and has central air. Very huge fenced in yard with a storage shed for extra space. Do not wait as this will not last!



*Virtual Showings available

*Vouchers accepted

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit