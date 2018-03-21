All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 8101 Del Haven Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
8101 Del Haven Rd
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

8101 Del Haven Rd

8101 Del Haven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8101 Del Haven Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check out this freshly renovated home located in Dundalk, MD. This end of group home offers a lot of amenities which includes, Huge fenced in yard, 2 car parking space in the rear and a backyard deck, great for entertaining guests! Also features, wood flooring, updated kitchen and inclusive of brand new appliances, laundry area with washer & dryer, finished basement with full bath built into it, and so much more! Do not wait, call us now and set an appointment and make this your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Del Haven Rd have any available units?
8101 Del Haven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 Del Haven Rd have?
Some of 8101 Del Haven Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Del Haven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Del Haven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Del Haven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 Del Haven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8101 Del Haven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8101 Del Haven Rd offers parking.
Does 8101 Del Haven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 Del Haven Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Del Haven Rd have a pool?
No, 8101 Del Haven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8101 Del Haven Rd have accessible units?
No, 8101 Del Haven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Del Haven Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 Del Haven Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College