7806 St Fabian Ln

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous 3 bedroom Dundalk Home ~ Stylish Updates! - Gorgeous three bedroom Dundalk home boasts brand new carpeting, stylish updates, and fresh neutral paint throughout! Inviting main level features cozy carpeted living room and separate dining area with attractive wrap-around moulding and luxury vinyl flooring. Kitchen is brimming with style, with granite countertops, sleek modern appliances, freshly painted cabinets, ample shelving and counter space, breakfast bar and patterned backsplash. Upper level offers spacious, sunny bedrooms accompanied by full modern bath. Partially finished basement perfect for generous storage and parking pad for ultimate convenience! Steps from Battle Grove Park!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Dave at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.540.7466 or email dschneider@baymgmtgroup.com



