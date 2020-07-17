All apartments in Dundalk
7806 St Fabian Ln

7806 Saint Fabian Lane · (443) 540-7466
Location

7806 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7806 St Fabian Ln · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
24hr maintenance
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Dundalk Home ~ Stylish Updates! - Gorgeous three bedroom Dundalk home boasts brand new carpeting, stylish updates, and fresh neutral paint throughout! Inviting main level features cozy carpeted living room and separate dining area with attractive wrap-around moulding and luxury vinyl flooring. Kitchen is brimming with style, with granite countertops, sleek modern appliances, freshly painted cabinets, ample shelving and counter space, breakfast bar and patterned backsplash. Upper level offers spacious, sunny bedrooms accompanied by full modern bath. Partially finished basement perfect for generous storage and parking pad for ultimate convenience! Steps from Battle Grove Park!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Dave at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.540.7466 or email dschneider@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management in Baltimore
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5890950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7806 St Fabian Ln have any available units?
7806 St Fabian Ln has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7806 St Fabian Ln have?
Some of 7806 St Fabian Ln's amenities include granite counters, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7806 St Fabian Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7806 St Fabian Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7806 St Fabian Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7806 St Fabian Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7806 St Fabian Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7806 St Fabian Ln offers parking.
Does 7806 St Fabian Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7806 St Fabian Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7806 St Fabian Ln have a pool?
No, 7806 St Fabian Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7806 St Fabian Ln have accessible units?
No, 7806 St Fabian Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7806 St Fabian Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7806 St Fabian Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
