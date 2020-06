Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MOVE IN READY! Neat, nice, so cozy with beautiful fans, full bath room updated, new kitchen with newer appliances, cabinet and granite counter, nice laminate flooring, parking off street and pad in the rear. shows well Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.