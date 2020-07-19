All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 7713 MEATH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
7713 MEATH ROAD
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:43 AM

7713 MEATH ROAD

7713 Meath Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7713 Meath Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom house has lots of updates throughout. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level. (Closet system in main level bedroom will be removed prior to tenants moving in) 1 bedroom on upper level. Laundry/storage room has been added to the back of the house. Bright and spacious bonus room was added on the side offering plenty of space that could be used as a dining room, family room or great home office. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for cookouts! Large shed offers loads of exrta storage space. $50 application fee per adult. Professionally managed property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have any available units?
7713 MEATH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 7713 MEATH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7713 MEATH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 MEATH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD offer parking?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have a pool?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7713 MEATH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7713 MEATH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College