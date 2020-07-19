7713 MEATH ROAD

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom house has lots of updates throughout. 2 bedrooms and full bath on main level. (Closet system in main level bedroom will be removed prior to tenants moving in) 1 bedroom on upper level. Laundry/storage room has been added to the back of the house. Bright and spacious bonus room was added on the side offering plenty of space that could be used as a dining room, family room or great home office. Fully fenced backyard is perfect for cookouts! Large shed offers loads of exrta storage space. $50 application fee per adult. Professionally managed property.