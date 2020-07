Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath and 1 half bath home. It is located minutes to 95, right off eastern avenue. It is a great location for easy access to the city and to the county. The home is kept up nicely! Hardwood floors have just been refinished!



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood Floors

- Large Rooms

- Great Location

- Covered Porch

- Parking in back

- Washer and Dryer in Basement

- Accepting Section 8



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4795450)