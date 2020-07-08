All apartments in Dundalk
7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE
7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE

7136 Eastbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7136 Eastbrook Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Baltimore county living, fresh paint, deep cleaned carpet, move right in!. Easy access to major roads and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have?
Some of 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7136 EASTBROOK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

