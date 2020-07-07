All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

461 Pembrooke Boulevard

461 Pembrooke Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

461 Pembrooke Boulevard, Dundalk, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Brick End of Group Row Home in Eastwood. Fully finished lower level, Cac.
Three bedroom 1.5 bath End of Group Rowhome.
Fully finished lower level, central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have any available units?
461 Pembrooke Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 461 Pembrooke Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
461 Pembrooke Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Pembrooke Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard offer parking?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have a pool?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Pembrooke Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 461 Pembrooke Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

