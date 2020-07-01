All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 4053 Saint Monica Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
4053 Saint Monica Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

4053 Saint Monica Dr

4053 Saint Monica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4053 Saint Monica Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Check this gorgeous home located in Dundalk, MD! This home is fully renovated and features beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, 2 stunning full bathrooms, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, laundry area with washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, and a parking/driveway! Call us now and set up an appointment to view this gorgeous home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have any available units?
4053 Saint Monica Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have?
Some of 4053 Saint Monica Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4053 Saint Monica Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4053 Saint Monica Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 Saint Monica Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4053 Saint Monica Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4053 Saint Monica Dr offers parking.
Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4053 Saint Monica Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have a pool?
No, 4053 Saint Monica Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have accessible units?
No, 4053 Saint Monica Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 Saint Monica Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4053 Saint Monica Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College