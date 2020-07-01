4053 Saint Monica Dr

Amenities
Check this gorgeous home located in Dundalk, MD! This home is fully renovated and features beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, 2 stunning full bathrooms, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, laundry area with washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, and a parking/driveway! Call us now and set up an appointment to view this gorgeous home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit