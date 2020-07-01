4053 Saint Monica Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Check this gorgeous home located in Dundalk, MD! This home is fully renovated and features beautiful wood flooring all throughout the unit, 2 stunning full bathrooms, updated kitchen with brand new appliances, laundry area with washer and dryer located in the basement, brand new HVAC system, and a parking/driveway! Call us now and set up an appointment to view this gorgeous home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit