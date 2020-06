Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Large finished basement with a good size closet that could be used as a bedroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Central AC. Large eat in modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and hardwood floors. Off street parking as well as a driveway at rear of property. Master bedroom has a nice walk in closet and the 2nd bedroom has french doors. This home has a large laundry room with plenty of storage space and a small shed outback.



Please feel free to contact us anytime to set up a showing. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit. There is a $25 application fee.

