3800 EDGEWATER PLACE

From the time you drive down the Crape myrtle tree-lined driveway to the secluded .36 acre lot, you will feel like you are on vacation. Enjoy sweeping views of Back River from the huge wrap-around composite deck or your 100ft deep water pier with jet-ski lift. Plenty of parking in your one-car oversized garage and multi-car driveway. The first level offers a huge rec/family room with pellet stove, a bedroom, laundry area, and a full bath. Perfect for an in-law suite! The main floor has been updated throughout, offers a fireplace, generous room sizes and an open concept kitchen, dining and living area with a unique rustic contemporary style. The main floor also features two spacious bedrooms and an additional newly renovated bathroom as well as vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows that take advantage of the gorgeous views. End the day in your private, third-floor master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious en-suite bath. To complete the resort-style experience, you'll have your very own four bunk treehouse with spiral staircase with a private deck overlooking the water. Excellent credit, background check and references required. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Don't wait. This one-of-a-kind 4BR, 3BA waterfront home offers so much more than simply a place to live. It offers you a waterfront lifestyle.