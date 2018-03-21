All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

3800 EDGEWATER PLACE

3800 Edgewater Place · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Edgewater Place, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
From the time you drive down the Crape myrtle tree-lined driveway to the secluded .36 acre lot, you will feel like you are on vacation. Enjoy sweeping views of Back River from the huge wrap-around composite deck or your 100ft deep water pier with jet-ski lift. Plenty of parking in your one-car oversized garage and multi-car driveway. The first level offers a huge rec/family room with pellet stove, a bedroom, laundry area, and a full bath. Perfect for an in-law suite! The main floor has been updated throughout, offers a fireplace, generous room sizes and an open concept kitchen, dining and living area with a unique rustic contemporary style. The main floor also features two spacious bedrooms and an additional newly renovated bathroom as well as vaulted ceilings and plenty of windows that take advantage of the gorgeous views. End the day in your private, third-floor master suite with cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious en-suite bath. To complete the resort-style experience, you'll have your very own four bunk treehouse with spiral staircase with a private deck overlooking the water. Excellent credit, background check and references required. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Don't wait. This one-of-a-kind 4BR, 3BA waterfront home offers so much more than simply a place to live. It offers you a waterfront lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have any available units?
3800 EDGEWATER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have?
Some of 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3800 EDGEWATER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE offers parking.
Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have a pool?
No, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 EDGEWATER PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

