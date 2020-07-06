All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

3537 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3537 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Town Home in Dundalk - Property Id: 264859

3-Bedroom, 1-Bath townhome. A covered front porch invites you. The spacious living room area features laminate wood flooring, ceiling fan, and coat closet. Walk through the archway from the living room into the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen area is complemented with a gas stove, microwave, stainless-steel sink, and a refrigerator with water and ice dispenser. The eat in dining area offers sliding patio doors which lead to the rear Covered Wood Deck, Fenced Yard, and Parking Pad. Off the kitchen is the entrance to the lower level which features the third bedroom or family room, depending on the tenant's preference. There is also a separate utility room with walk out to the rear yard. Washer and Dryer will be provided for tenant's use and convenience! The upper level has two bedrooms, hall linen closet and the full bath. Central air conditioning. Gas Heat. Sewer Utility included in the rent. Security Deposit required. Application fee applies. 410-668-8309
Property Id 264859

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3537 McShane Way have any available units?
3537 McShane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3537 McShane Way have?
Some of 3537 McShane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3537 McShane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3537 McShane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3537 McShane Way pet-friendly?
No, 3537 McShane Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3537 McShane Way offer parking?
Yes, 3537 McShane Way offers parking.
Does 3537 McShane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3537 McShane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3537 McShane Way have a pool?
No, 3537 McShane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3537 McShane Way have accessible units?
No, 3537 McShane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3537 McShane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3537 McShane Way does not have units with dishwashers.

