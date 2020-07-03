3311 Mcshane Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Fesh paint and wood floors! Townhome in Baltimore County - Up for rent we have a town-home in Dundalk area of Baltimore County with fresh paint and new laminate hardwood floors! Here are the other features that make this home standout:



1.) 2 Bedrooms

2.) 1.5 Bathrooms

3.) Open kitchen with small bar counter area

4.) Stainless appliances

5.) Central air and heat!

6.) Nice rear deck and fenced in back yard

7.) Owner will install a storage shed!

8.) Basement with finished area- can be a den, extra living space or man cave!

9.) Washer and dryer included

10.) Fresh paint and freshly cleaned and ready to go!



Come see this house before it's gone! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5174752)