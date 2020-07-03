All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

3311 Mcshane Way

3311 Mcshane Way · No Longer Available
Location

3311 Mcshane Way, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fesh paint and wood floors! Townhome in Baltimore County - Up for rent we have a town-home in Dundalk area of Baltimore County with fresh paint and new laminate hardwood floors! Here are the other features that make this home standout:

1.) 2 Bedrooms
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms
3.) Open kitchen with small bar counter area
4.) Stainless appliances
5.) Central air and heat!
6.) Nice rear deck and fenced in back yard
7.) Owner will install a storage shed!
8.) Basement with finished area- can be a den, extra living space or man cave!
9.) Washer and dryer included
10.) Fresh paint and freshly cleaned and ready to go!

Come see this house before it's gone! More pictures and application available at mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5174752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Mcshane Way have any available units?
3311 Mcshane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Mcshane Way have?
Some of 3311 Mcshane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Mcshane Way currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Mcshane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Mcshane Way pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Mcshane Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 3311 Mcshane Way offer parking?
No, 3311 Mcshane Way does not offer parking.
Does 3311 Mcshane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 Mcshane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Mcshane Way have a pool?
No, 3311 Mcshane Way does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Mcshane Way have accessible units?
No, 3311 Mcshane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Mcshane Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Mcshane Way does not have units with dishwashers.

