OPEN SUNDAY 12-1pm How great is this place?! Cozy ONE level living at its best. 2 bedrooms. New floor, new kitchen, new appliances. This place shines. Large flat yard, fenced on 3 sides. Applications will be accepted at OPEN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
306 PINEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 306 PINEWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 PINEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
306 PINEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.