All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 306 PINEWOOD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
306 PINEWOOD ROAD
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

306 PINEWOOD ROAD

306 Pinewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 Pinewood Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
OPEN SUNDAY 12-1pm How great is this place?! Cozy ONE level living at its best. 2 bedrooms. New floor, new kitchen, new appliances. This place shines. Large flat yard, fenced on 3 sides. Applications will be accepted at OPEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have any available units?
306 PINEWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have?
Some of 306 PINEWOOD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 PINEWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
306 PINEWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 PINEWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 306 PINEWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 PINEWOOD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College