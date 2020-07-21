Rent Calculator
2982 Sollers Point Rd # A
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
2982 Sollers Point Rd # A
2982 Sollers Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2982 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5107333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have any available units?
2982 Sollers Point Rd # A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dundalk, MD
.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dundalk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have?
Some of 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A currently offering any rent specials?
2982 Sollers Point Rd # A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A is pet friendly.
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A offer parking?
Yes, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A offers parking.
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have a pool?
No, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A does not have a pool.
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have accessible units?
No, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 Sollers Point Rd # A does not have units with dishwashers.
