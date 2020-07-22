2806 Mooregate Rd

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement in Dundalk! - 1/2 OFF - Call for Details!!!!

Well maintained 2 bedroom townhome with covered front porch in Dundalk. Just steps away from Stansbury Park! The main level boasts beautiful wood floors, a kitchen/dining room combo with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, and access to the rear deck and fenced in backyard with parking pad. The hardwood floors continue on to the upper level that provides 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished basement offers additional living space, half bath, and laundry area with full-sized washer and dryer.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



