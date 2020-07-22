All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

2806 Mooregate Rd

2806 Moorgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Moorgate Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement in Dundalk! - 1/2 OFF - Call for Details!!!!
Well maintained 2 bedroom townhome with covered front porch in Dundalk. Just steps away from Stansbury Park! The main level boasts beautiful wood floors, a kitchen/dining room combo with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, and access to the rear deck and fenced in backyard with parking pad. The hardwood floors continue on to the upper level that provides 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The finished basement offers additional living space, half bath, and laundry area with full-sized washer and dryer.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

Property Management by:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5237270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Mooregate Rd have any available units?
2806 Mooregate Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Mooregate Rd have?
Some of 2806 Mooregate Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Mooregate Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Mooregate Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Mooregate Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Mooregate Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Mooregate Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Mooregate Rd offers parking.
Does 2806 Mooregate Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 Mooregate Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Mooregate Rd have a pool?
No, 2806 Mooregate Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Mooregate Rd have accessible units?
No, 2806 Mooregate Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Mooregate Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Mooregate Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
