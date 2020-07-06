218 Center St Fl 1

Amenities

Available 12/15/19 Lovely 1st level apartment with many modern updates! The sunroom entryway leads to a cozy living room with wood flooring and a well-equipped kitchen that boasts new appliances and beautiful espresso cabinetry. The wood floors continue in all 3 bedrooms, as well as ceiling fans for added comfort. A shared full bath with soaking tub finishes out this floor-plan. Washer/Dryer included!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



