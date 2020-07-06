All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 218 Center St Fl 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
218 Center St Fl 1
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

218 Center St Fl 1

218 Center St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

218 Center St, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 12/15/19 Lovely 1st level apartment with many modern updates! The sunroom entryway leads to a cozy living room with wood flooring and a well-equipped kitchen that boasts new appliances and beautiful espresso cabinetry. The wood floors continue in all 3 bedrooms, as well as ceiling fans for added comfort. A shared full bath with soaking tub finishes out this floor-plan. Washer/Dryer included!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Center St Fl 1 have any available units?
218 Center St Fl 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Center St Fl 1 have?
Some of 218 Center St Fl 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Center St Fl 1 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Center St Fl 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Center St Fl 1 pet-friendly?
No, 218 Center St Fl 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 218 Center St Fl 1 offer parking?
No, 218 Center St Fl 1 does not offer parking.
Does 218 Center St Fl 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Center St Fl 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Center St Fl 1 have a pool?
No, 218 Center St Fl 1 does not have a pool.
Does 218 Center St Fl 1 have accessible units?
No, 218 Center St Fl 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Center St Fl 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Center St Fl 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gray Haven Townhomes
7900 N Boundary Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Charlesmont
3000 Wallford Dr
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 BedroomsDundalk 2 Bedrooms
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Places
Dundalk Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College