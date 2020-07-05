All apartments in Dundalk
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

2031 Inverton Road

2031 Inverton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Inverton Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Listing to Hit The Market!! Come see this lovely townhome located in the Dundalk Community of Baltimore County. This lovely 4 bed 2 bath property sits on a quiet street with access to a boat ramp at the end of the street with a park for great walks near the water. Hardwood floors are laid throughout the entire main level. A large backyard with a shed as well. Quick and easy access to public transportation along with easy access to nearby grocery stores and restaurants. It accepts cats and small breeds of dogs under 40lbs . Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Inverton Road have any available units?
2031 Inverton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
Is 2031 Inverton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Inverton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Inverton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Inverton Road is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Inverton Road offer parking?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Inverton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Inverton Road have a pool?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Inverton Road have accessible units?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Inverton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Inverton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 Inverton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

