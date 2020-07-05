2031 Inverton Road

Amenities

New Listing to Hit The Market!! Come see this lovely townhome located in the Dundalk Community of Baltimore County. This lovely 4 bed 2 bath property sits on a quiet street with access to a boat ramp at the end of the street with a park for great walks near the water. Hardwood floors are laid throughout the entire main level. A large backyard with a shed as well. Quick and easy access to public transportation along with easy access to nearby grocery stores and restaurants. It accepts cats and small breeds of dogs under 40lbs . Schedule a showing today!