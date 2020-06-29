2021 Case Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Renovated 3 bdr 2 full bath, 2 half bath single-family home for $2,400!! - Check out this 3 bdr, 2 full bath, 2 half bath four-story single family house for $2,400 fully furnished home! This home was completely renovated and is located in a residential neighborhood near Sparrow's Point Lake. This gem has a huge living, dining, and kitchen area with a full basement with a half bathroom, 2 car garage, washer & dryer and bedroom/office. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with great closet space, bathroom located in the hallway and a full master suite with a private bathroom. On the 4th level there is a butler's pad with a full service bar & fire place. There are 2 patios on the main level and 4th level perfect for grilling or sight seeing the lake. This beautiful home will not last long! Call for a showing TODAY (410)779-9991 Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399



