2021 Case Rd
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2021 Case Rd

2021 Case Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Case Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated 3 bdr 2 full bath, 2 half bath single-family home for $2,400!! - Check out this 3 bdr, 2 full bath, 2 half bath four-story single family house for $2,400 fully furnished home! This home was completely renovated and is located in a residential neighborhood near Sparrow's Point Lake. This gem has a huge living, dining, and kitchen area with a full basement with a half bathroom, 2 car garage, washer & dryer and bedroom/office. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms with great closet space, bathroom located in the hallway and a full master suite with a private bathroom. On the 4th level there is a butler's pad with a full service bar & fire place. There are 2 patios on the main level and 4th level perfect for grilling or sight seeing the lake. This beautiful home will not last long! Call for a showing TODAY (410)779-9991 Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399

(RLNE4547364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Case Rd have any available units?
2021 Case Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Case Rd have?
Some of 2021 Case Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Case Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Case Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Case Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Case Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2021 Case Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Case Rd offers parking.
Does 2021 Case Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2021 Case Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Case Rd have a pool?
No, 2021 Case Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Case Rd have accessible units?
No, 2021 Case Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Case Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Case Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
