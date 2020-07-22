2006 KELMORE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated townhome in Dundalk 3 br 1 ba (no basement) fenced yard, stainless steel appliances,washer and dryer in unit,off street parking,ac and central heat, 1 month deposit with good credit,higher deposit up to 2 months OR a co signer for no/bad credit.If your client has a co signer than it is 1 mo deposit for no/bad credit.No pets,no smoking in unit ,utilities not included.Email or text only,calls or vms will not be answered/returned.Min income (combined) for all tenants - 3 times the rent ,$35 / adult application fee.