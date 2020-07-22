2006 KELMORE ROAD

Amenities
Completely renovated townhome in Dundalk 3 br 1 ba (no basement) fenced yard, stainless steel appliances,washer and dryer in unit,off street parking,ac and central heat, 1 month deposit with good credit,higher deposit up to 2 months OR a co signer for no/bad credit.If your client has a co signer than it is 1 mo deposit for no/bad credit.No pets,no smoking in unit ,utilities not included.Email or text only,calls or vms will not be answered/returned.Min income (combined) for all tenants - 3 times the rent ,$35 / adult application fee.