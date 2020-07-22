All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 2006 KELMORE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
2006 KELMORE ROAD
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

2006 KELMORE ROAD

2006 Kelmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2006 Kelmore Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated townhome in Dundalk 3 br 1 ba (no basement) fenced yard, stainless steel appliances,washer and dryer in unit,off street parking,ac and central heat, 1 month deposit with good credit,higher deposit up to 2 months OR a co signer for no/bad credit.If your client has a co signer than it is 1 mo deposit for no/bad credit.No pets,no smoking in unit ,utilities not included.Email or text only,calls or vms will not be answered/returned.Min income (combined) for all tenants - 3 times the rent ,$35 / adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have any available units?
2006 KELMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have?
Some of 2006 KELMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 KELMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2006 KELMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 KELMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2006 KELMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2006 KELMORE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2006 KELMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2006 KELMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2006 KELMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 KELMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 KELMORE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College