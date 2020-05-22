Amenities
2001 Kelmore Rd Available 08/22/20 Updated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Dundalk! - Great 3 bedroom end unit townhome in walking distance to Inverness Park and Rec Center in Dundalk! Neutral color scheme and modern wood flooring welcome you to a spacious open living area. The renovated eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and convenient full-size washer/dryer! Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath and offer wall-to-wall carpeting with ceiling fans for added comfort!
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.
