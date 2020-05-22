All apartments in Dundalk
2001 Kelmore Rd

2001 Kelmore Road · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Kelmore Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2001 Kelmore Rd · Avail. Aug 22

$1,299

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2001 Kelmore Rd Available 08/22/20 Updated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Dundalk! - Great 3 bedroom end unit townhome in walking distance to Inverness Park and Rec Center in Dundalk! Neutral color scheme and modern wood flooring welcome you to a spacious open living area. The renovated eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and convenient full-size washer/dryer! Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath and offer wall-to-wall carpeting with ceiling fans for added comfort!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renter’s insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4177721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Kelmore Rd have any available units?
2001 Kelmore Rd has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Kelmore Rd have?
Some of 2001 Kelmore Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Kelmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Kelmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Kelmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Kelmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Kelmore Rd offer parking?
No, 2001 Kelmore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Kelmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Kelmore Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Kelmore Rd have a pool?
No, 2001 Kelmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Kelmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 2001 Kelmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Kelmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Kelmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
