in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

2001 Kelmore Rd Available 08/22/20 Updated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Dundalk! - Great 3 bedroom end unit townhome in walking distance to Inverness Park and Rec Center in Dundalk! Neutral color scheme and modern wood flooring welcome you to a spacious open living area. The renovated eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, and convenient full-size washer/dryer! Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath and offer wall-to-wall carpeting with ceiling fans for added comfort!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



