1938 DINEEN DRIVE

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

** Price improvement**! Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom , 2 Full Bathroom Townhome for Rent in the Dundalk area.. New Luxury Hardwood Floors flow from Living Room into open , modern Combo Dining/ Kitchen area. Refinished Hardwood floors in Upper Level Bedrooms and Stairway. New Floors in Upper Level Bathroom. Gorgeous, Bright, New Lower Level full Bathroom, and Bedroom with large New Window, New Hardwood Floors, and recessed lighting. The Entire Home has been freshly Painted! Many Extra: Covered front porch to keep you dry from the weather plus a Large rear Deck, freshly painted, 'for sitting out on the cool summer evenings talking with neighbors and friends. Parking spot in rear of Home. This Place is ready for you to call Home! Conveniently Located to Shopping, Schools, Churches, Merit Blvd. , I-695 and much more. This Home will not last long! Make your Appointment Today!!