All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1938 DINEEN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1938 DINEEN DRIVE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:39 AM

1938 DINEEN DRIVE

1938 Dineen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1938 Dineen Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
** Price improvement**! Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom , 2 Full Bathroom Townhome for Rent in the Dundalk area.. New Luxury Hardwood Floors flow from Living Room into open , modern Combo Dining/ Kitchen area. Refinished Hardwood floors in Upper Level Bedrooms and Stairway. New Floors in Upper Level Bathroom. Gorgeous, Bright, New Lower Level full Bathroom, and Bedroom with large New Window, New Hardwood Floors, and recessed lighting. The Entire Home has been freshly Painted! Many Extra: Covered front porch to keep you dry from the weather plus a Large rear Deck, freshly painted, 'for sitting out on the cool summer evenings talking with neighbors and friends. Parking spot in rear of Home. This Place is ready for you to call Home! Conveniently Located to Shopping, Schools, Churches, Merit Blvd. , I-695 and much more. This Home will not last long! Make your Appointment Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have any available units?
1938 DINEEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have?
Some of 1938 DINEEN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 DINEEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1938 DINEEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 DINEEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 DINEEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 DINEEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College