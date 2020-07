Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End of Group Townhome in Dundalk



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Large Bay Window in Living Room

-Breakfast Bar in Dining Room with Custom Shelving

-Finished Basement with Full Bath

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Lots of Window Great for Natural Light

-Large Wrap Around Yard Great for Entertaining

-Walking Distance to Elementary School

-Close to Local Shops & Restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669512)