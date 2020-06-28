All apartments in Dundalk
1915 Ewald Ave
1915 Ewald Ave

1915 Ewald Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Ewald Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
1915 Ewald Ave Available 07/01/20 Recently renovated charming row house in a great area of Dundalk - This house will not last long. It is located in a home owner block. Enjoy this 3 bed 2 bath house with an added bonus of an office space. Relax in the yard with complete privacy or hang out on the front porch. Central heat and AC, washer and dryer in the house as well as a finished basement. Updated kitchen with granite as well as an updated bath. Don't miss this house.

Accepting all programs.

Application fee is 40 per adult.

(RLNE1853897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Ewald Ave have any available units?
1915 Ewald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Ewald Ave have?
Some of 1915 Ewald Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Ewald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Ewald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Ewald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Ewald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Ewald Ave offer parking?
No, 1915 Ewald Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Ewald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Ewald Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Ewald Ave have a pool?
No, 1915 Ewald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Ewald Ave have accessible units?
No, 1915 Ewald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Ewald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Ewald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
