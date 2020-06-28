Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1915 Ewald Ave Available 07/01/20 Recently renovated charming row house in a great area of Dundalk - This house will not last long. It is located in a home owner block. Enjoy this 3 bed 2 bath house with an added bonus of an office space. Relax in the yard with complete privacy or hang out on the front porch. Central heat and AC, washer and dryer in the house as well as a finished basement. Updated kitchen with granite as well as an updated bath. Don't miss this house.



Accepting all programs.



Application fee is 40 per adult.



(RLNE1853897)