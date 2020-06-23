1827 PORTSHIP ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage microwave

roperty Description: SFH Cape Cod features beautiful wood floors and ceramic and trim throughout the home. This 3 Level 3 Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath and Two Half Bathes. This property has a large country kitchen that allows in plenty of sunlight. Plenty room for an eat-in kitchen. There a separate living and dining room. The finished basement features ceramic tile floor and a powder room. Along with the wash and dryer and recreation area and an additional storage room. There is plenty of space to relax outdoors. Large front porch, and off the kitchen there is a large deck. The entire front and backyard is fenced in.Name of Subdivision: Lorraine Park