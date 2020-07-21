All apartments in Dundalk
Find more places like 1716 Rita Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dundalk, MD
/
1716 Rita Rd
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1716 Rita Rd

1716 Rita Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dundalk
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1716 Rita Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained 2 bedroom single family home with detached garage in Norwood Park! Welcoming interior boasts hardwood flooring and multiple windows for tons of natural light. Well-equipped eat-in kitchen leads to a spacious outdoor deck and large yard perfect for entertaining! 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub complete the main level floorplan. Bonus upper level offers additional living or storage space to suit your needs! Full size washer/dryer included!

Minutes to I-95, I-695, Merritt Blvd, and Dundalk Ave
15 Minutes from Hopkins Bayview Campus
25 Minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4972391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Rita Rd have any available units?
1716 Rita Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Rita Rd have?
Some of 1716 Rita Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Rita Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Rita Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Rita Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Rita Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Rita Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Rita Rd offers parking.
Does 1716 Rita Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Rita Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Rita Rd have a pool?
No, 1716 Rita Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Rita Rd have accessible units?
No, 1716 Rita Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Rita Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Rita Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway
Dundalk, MD 21222
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd
Dundalk, MD 21222

Similar Pages

Dundalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDundalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dundalk Apartments with ParkingDundalk Cheap Apartments
Dundalk Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Woodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College