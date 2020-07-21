1716 Rita Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well-maintained 2 bedroom single family home with detached garage in Norwood Park! Welcoming interior boasts hardwood flooring and multiple windows for tons of natural light. Well-equipped eat-in kitchen leads to a spacious outdoor deck and large yard perfect for entertaining! 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared full bath with soaking tub complete the main level floorplan. Bonus upper level offers additional living or storage space to suit your needs! Full size washer/dryer included!



Minutes to I-95, I-695, Merritt Blvd, and Dundalk Ave

15 Minutes from Hopkins Bayview Campus

25 Minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4972391)