Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

The Point at Crofton

1623 Parkridge Cir · (410) 324-6078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1629-133 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 2915-395 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1615-209 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2914-362 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 2902-482 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 1629-129 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Crofton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Our floor plans are optimized for seamless and luxurious living. The Point at Crofton offers features like beautifully redesigned apartments with brand new upgrades to include open-concept living, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances and counters, expansive living space, upgraded baths, king and queen size bedrooms, generous walk in closets and private patio or balcony. Whether you like to entertain friends, work from home, spend time with that special someone or appreciate your time alone, you can have the apartment home and lifestyle you deserve at The Point at Crofton. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $50/month. Surface and covered spots available. Reserved parking available in selected areas throughout the community. Rental of these spaces range from $50 to $70. Call for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Crofton have any available units?
The Point at Crofton has 22 units available starting at $1,583 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Crofton have?
Some of The Point at Crofton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Crofton currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Crofton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Crofton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Crofton is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Crofton offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Crofton offers parking.
Does The Point at Crofton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Crofton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Crofton have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Crofton has a pool.
Does The Point at Crofton have accessible units?
Yes, The Point at Crofton has accessible units.
Does The Point at Crofton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Crofton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Crofton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Crofton has units with air conditioning.
