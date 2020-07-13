Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible garage guest parking hot tub package receiving

Our floor plans are optimized for seamless and luxurious living. The Point at Crofton offers features like beautifully redesigned apartments with brand new upgrades to include open-concept living, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances and counters, expansive living space, upgraded baths, king and queen size bedrooms, generous walk in closets and private patio or balcony. Whether you like to entertain friends, work from home, spend time with that special someone or appreciate your time alone, you can have the apartment home and lifestyle you deserve at The Point at Crofton. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.