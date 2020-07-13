Amenities
Our floor plans are optimized for seamless and luxurious living. The Point at Crofton offers features like beautifully redesigned apartments with brand new upgrades to include open-concept living, maple cabinets, upgraded appliances and counters, expansive living space, upgraded baths, king and queen size bedrooms, generous walk in closets and private patio or balcony. Whether you like to entertain friends, work from home, spend time with that special someone or appreciate your time alone, you can have the apartment home and lifestyle you deserve at The Point at Crofton. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.