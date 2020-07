Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Updated Kitchen, Bamboo flooring in most of unit, updated bathroom, Great location in Habitat I. End unit / 1 level. Fenced in with beautiful patio entrance. Community has pond with walking trail and playground. Hard to find units like this with a garage! Unit comes with garage and parking spot in front of it. Open living room / kitchen / Dinning area. Master has walk in closet. Available 11/1/2019