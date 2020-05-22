All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1917 Topanga Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1917 Topanga Place
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1917 Topanga Place

1917 Topanga Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1917 Topanga Place, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Crofton Condo with Garage - Come explore what Crofton has to offer while living in this well maintained condo. This property features an updated kitchen, and bathroom. Property has a single car garage, off street parking and a deck for relaxing. Freshly painted and cleaned and is ready for move in.

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

Close to;
Route 3 and 97
9 miles from Fort George Meade

https://www.croftoncommunity.org/

Small Dogs Ok
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5306616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Topanga Place have any available units?
1917 Topanga Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1917 Topanga Place have?
Some of 1917 Topanga Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Topanga Place currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Topanga Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Topanga Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Topanga Place is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Topanga Place offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Topanga Place offers parking.
Does 1917 Topanga Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Topanga Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Topanga Place have a pool?
No, 1917 Topanga Place does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Topanga Place have accessible units?
No, 1917 Topanga Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Topanga Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Topanga Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Topanga Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Topanga Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Forest
1827 Crofton Pkwy
Crofton, MD 21114
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University