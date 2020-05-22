1917 Topanga Place

Amenities
Crofton Condo with Garage - Come explore what Crofton has to offer while living in this well maintained condo. This property features an updated kitchen, and bathroom. Property has a single car garage, off street parking and a deck for relaxing. Freshly painted and cleaned and is ready for move in.
Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.
Close to;
Route 3 and 97
9 miles from Fort George Meade
https://www.croftoncommunity.org/
Small Dogs Ok
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED:
NO SMOKING ALLOWED
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit equal to one months rent
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5306616)