1765 ABERDEEN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RARE-FIND 3-LEVEL TH W/TWO MASTER BDRMS & TWO FULL BATHS ON UPPER LEVEL! MANY UPGRS! BRAND-NEW CARPET ON MAIN LEVEL! FRESH, NEUTRAL PAINT! UPDATED KT & APPLS! BAY WINDOW! UPDATED BATHS! CEILING FANS! FIN BSMT W/NEWER DRYWALL AND CERAMIC TILE! HUGE STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM! TWO SUMP PUMPS! NEW HWH! UPDATED HEAT PUMP! LARGE CONCRETE PATIO! FENCED LOT! PETS CASE-BY CASE! Must use Coldwell Banker Lease Application forms and Coldwell Banker Lease Agreement. Note: Tenant in the process of moving out. Please ignore the boxes!