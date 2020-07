Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Look No More... Meet Your Hearts Delight - Tastefully Renovated Home Features, Everything YOU NEED to LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE, - spacious bedrooms, spa bath, custom designed closets and storage, well-appointed gourmet kitchen, private deck, teleworking space and more. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME, located in sought after community, close to shopping, entertainment, recreation, and GREAT schools.