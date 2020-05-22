Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.5 Baths, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area, large formal living and dining rooms as well as a very large family room. Enjoy the screened porch, summer, spring, and fall and then cozy up in front of the wood burning fireplace. This home is sited on a fenced lot with lots of trees. Great location for easy commuting to DC, Baltimore, or Annapolis and a short distance to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 maintenance deductible

*Available NOW



No Pets Allowed



