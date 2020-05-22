All apartments in Crofton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722

1722 Truro Road · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

1722 Truro Road, Crofton, MD 21114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 · Avail. Jun 19

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.5 Baths, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast area, large formal living and dining rooms as well as a very large family room. Enjoy the screened porch, summer, spring, and fall and then cozy up in front of the wood burning fireplace. This home is sited on a fenced lot with lots of trees. Great location for easy commuting to DC, Baltimore, or Annapolis and a short distance to Ft. Meade, NSA, BWI.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 maintenance deductible
*Available NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2288320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

