1625 Riedel Rd

Nice 3 Bed/1.5 Bath 2 Level Condo in Crofton! Walk on up to your big front porch and into your bright living room with wall to wall carpeting throughout. Walk into your dining room space with huge windows to provide natural light! Functional kitchen with white appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of counter/cabinet space. A full sized washer and dryer and half bath for added convenience. Upstairs has three bedrooms including a master with a huge closet! The full bathroom has additional linen closet storage and a shower/tub combo! The two additional cozy bedrooms provide more closet space as well!



~ Neighborhood provides assigned parking and a community park!



~ Minutes from Walden Country Club and downtown Crofton providing many nearby shops/restaurants.



~ Easy Commute to SR 3, Defense Highway, & I-97 for close proximity to Annapolis & DC.



Small pets welcome with an additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5729801)