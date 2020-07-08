All apartments in Crofton
Find more places like 1625 Riedel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crofton, MD
/
1625 Riedel Rd
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

1625 Riedel Rd

1625 Riedel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Crofton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1625 Riedel Road, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 Bed/1.5 Bath 2 Level Condo in Crofton! Walk on up to your big front porch and into your bright living room with wall to wall carpeting throughout. Walk into your dining room space with huge windows to provide natural light! Functional kitchen with white appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of counter/cabinet space. A full sized washer and dryer and half bath for added convenience. Upstairs has three bedrooms including a master with a huge closet! The full bathroom has additional linen closet storage and a shower/tub combo! The two additional cozy bedrooms provide more closet space as well!

~ Neighborhood provides assigned parking and a community park!

~ Minutes from Walden Country Club and downtown Crofton providing many nearby shops/restaurants.

~ Easy Commute to SR 3, Defense Highway, & I-97 for close proximity to Annapolis & DC.

Small pets welcome with an additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5729801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Riedel Rd have any available units?
1625 Riedel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1625 Riedel Rd have?
Some of 1625 Riedel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Riedel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Riedel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Riedel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Riedel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Riedel Rd offers parking.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Riedel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd have a pool?
No, 1625 Riedel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd have accessible units?
No, 1625 Riedel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Riedel Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Riedel Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Riedel Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir
Crofton, MD 21114

Similar Pages

Crofton 1 BedroomsCrofton 2 Bedrooms
Crofton Apartments with BalconyCrofton Apartments with Parking
Crofton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD
Forestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDOlney, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University