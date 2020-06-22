Rent Calculator
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A
1226 Rockland Court
No Longer Available
Location
1226 Rockland Court, Crofton, MD 21114
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have any available units?
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crofton, MD
.
What amenities does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have?
Some of 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crofton
.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does offer parking.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have a pool?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have accessible units?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A has units with air conditioning.
