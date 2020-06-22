All apartments in Crofton
Crofton, MD
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A

1226 Rockland Court · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Rockland Court, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have any available units?
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have?
Some of 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Rockland Ct # 37A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crofton.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does offer parking.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have a pool?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have accessible units?
No, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Rockland Ct # 37A has units with air conditioning.
