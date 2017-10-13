All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 6657 DASHER CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6657 DASHER CT
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:40 AM

6657 DASHER CT

6657 Dasher Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6657 Dasher Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
CLEAN & NEAT AS CAN BE. . . LIKE NEW & READY TO MOVE IN. Upper level has 4 large bedrooms (3 with walk-in closets), 2.5 bath. Cathedral ceilings in MBR. Neutral carpet & freshly painted thru out. Hardwoods in foyer & kitchen. Very sunny & bright kitchen open to family room w/ gas FP. Security system. Tons of storage in unfinished basement. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. As of fall 2020, the High School will change from Oakland Mills to Atholton High School. Elementary school (Cradlerock) and Middle School (Lake Elkhorn) will remain the same.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 DASHER CT have any available units?
6657 DASHER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6657 DASHER CT have?
Some of 6657 DASHER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 DASHER CT currently offering any rent specials?
6657 DASHER CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 DASHER CT pet-friendly?
No, 6657 DASHER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6657 DASHER CT offer parking?
Yes, 6657 DASHER CT offers parking.
Does 6657 DASHER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6657 DASHER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 DASHER CT have a pool?
No, 6657 DASHER CT does not have a pool.
Does 6657 DASHER CT have accessible units?
No, 6657 DASHER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 DASHER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6657 DASHER CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University