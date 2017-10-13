6657 DASHER CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

CLEAN & NEAT AS CAN BE. . . LIKE NEW & READY TO MOVE IN. Upper level has 4 large bedrooms (3 with walk-in closets), 2.5 bath. Cathedral ceilings in MBR. Neutral carpet & freshly painted thru out. Hardwoods in foyer & kitchen. Very sunny & bright kitchen open to family room w/ gas FP. Security system. Tons of storage in unfinished basement. Housing Choice Vouchers welcome. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. As of fall 2020, the High School will change from Oakland Mills to Atholton High School. Elementary school (Cradlerock) and Middle School (Lake Elkhorn) will remain the same.