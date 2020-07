Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 2400 Sq. Ft. Townhouse with Updated kitchen cabinets, Granite Counter tops Range, Built in Microwave. Lower level family room with fireplace. Additional room on L/L with closet could have many uses. Master BR walk in closet plus 2nd closet. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Storage Room. $45 app fee per adult. 650 Minimum Credit Score. LB Application and Lease. Please call Showingtime for all appointments.